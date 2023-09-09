England vs Sri Lanka - text commentary and video highlights from first women's one-day international in Durham

Gaur and Filer star as England hammer Sri LankaEngland bounced back from their T20 series defeat to Sri Lanka in emphatic fashion by hammering the visitors by seven wickets in the opening one-day international of their three-match series in Durham, writes David Currie.Mahika Gaur (3-26) and Lauren Filer (3-27), two of three ODI debutants named in the side, starred with the ball, taking three wickets apiece, as did leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (3-20), to see Sri Lanka dismissed for 106 in just 30.2 of their allotted 50 overs.In reply, England needed just 18 overs to wrap up victory, with Maia Bouchier (17no) - rounding off the debutants - hitting a couple of crisp cover drives to the boundary, including one to clinch victory.Full report 👇