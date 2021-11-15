Rafiq tells MPs of 'inhuman' treatment at Yorkshire - live coverage

Key pointsAzeem Rafiq gives emotional testimony to MPs, followed by former Yorkshire chair Roger Hutton and current chair Lord Patel, then ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison and other ECB representativesKey lines from Rafiq's testimony:'I don't want my son anywhere near cricket' Red wine was poured down throat, aged 15Ballance used 'Kevin' nickname to all people of colourRafiq says he turned down a 'parcel' of confidentiality money'Inhuman' treatment and 'toxic' environment at YorkshireRoot a good man, but recent comments 'hurtful'Grateful for Hoggard apologyWants to become 'a voice for the voiceless'Key lines from Hutton's testimony:Concedes Yorkshire CCC is 'institutionally racist'Explains why full Yorkshire report couldn't be publishedCriticises absence of Arthur and MoxonWARNING: Live coverage may contain words and racist language which some people may find offensive or upsetting