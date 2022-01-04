The Ashes: Australia close day one in Sydney on 126-3 LIVE!

Fourth Ashes Test - stumps, day oneScorecard | Australia 126-3 - Khawaja (4), Smith (6)Labuschagne (28) falls to WoodAnderson removes Harris (38)Day one of fourth Test at SCG hit by rainBroad dismisses Warner (30) after lunchBroad gets Warner for 13th time in Test cricketWarner, Harris put on 51 for first wicketAustralia elected to bat after winning tossAustralia have already retained AshesHosts 3-0 up with two matches to playFinal Test in Hobart from January 14Bangladesh beat New Zealand for first timeSky Sports Cricket on YouTube | @SkyCricketWatch The Ashes: Get BT Sport on Sky