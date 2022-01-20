How Australia thumped England in Women's Ashes opener

Women's Ashes - first T20 internationalScorecard | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 9 WICKETSAustralia reach target of 170 with 18 balls to spareAustralia lead multi-format series 2-0McGrath (91no), Lanning (64no) add unbroken 144McGrath's first T20I fifty came from just 28 ballsLanning scores 14th T20I fifty from 38 deliveriesMcGrath earlier took 3-26 in England's 169-4Wyatt (70), Sciver (32), Beaumont (30)Australia leg-spinner King bags 1-28 on debutSecond T20I on Saturday, third on SundayTest match (January 27-30); ODIs (February 3, 6 & 8)Australia are Ashes holders, won 2019 series 12-4