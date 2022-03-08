England eight down after Seales double strike LIVE!

West Indies vs England, first Test, day twoScorecard | England reduced to 285-8Seales gets Woakes (28), Overton (0) in same overSeales now has four wickets in the inningsWoakes added 71 with Bairstow for seventh wicketEngland resumed day two on 268-6Bairstow's hundred rescues England from 48-4Shares 50 stands with Stokes (36), Foakes (42) & WoakesLawrence (20), Root (13), Crawley (8), Lees (4)Durham opener Lees makes England debutEngland last won Test series in WI in 2004Sky Cricket on YouTube | @SkyCricketCricket videos | Get Sky Sports