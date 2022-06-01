Recap: England collapse to 116-7 after razing NZ for 132

England vs New Zealand, first Test, Lord'sScorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports CricketSTUMPS, D1 - England collapse from 59-0, close on 116-7Hosts lose 7-41 from 59-0 on 17-wicket dayStokes (1), Bairstow (1), Pope (7), Root (11), Potts (0)Openers Crawley (43), Lees (25) shared fifty standNew Zealand 132 all out in 40 overs after electing to batDebutant Potts takes 4-13, Anderson bags 4-66Potts makes Williamson (2) his first Test wicketLeach (concussion) out of Test, Parkinson to replace himLord's remembers Warne | Commentary box renamedFirst game for captain Stokes and head coach McCullum @SkyCricket on Twitter | Sky Cricket on YouTube