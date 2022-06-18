Netherlands vs England, second ODI LIVE!

Netherlands vs England, second ODI, AmstelveenScorecard (from 10am, Sunday) | Watch live on Sky Sports CricketEngland looking to wrap up series victory with game to spareTourists lead 1-0 after record-breaking first ODI on FridayEngland smashed world-record 498-4 in 232-run winButtler (162no off 70), Malan (125), Salt (122), Livingstone (66no off 22)WATCH: Each of England's 26 sixes in first ODI!Third and final ODI on Wednesday, also in AmstelveenAll today's cricket scorecards | Latest cricket videos