Netherlands 244 all out; Willey takes four, Payne strikes on debut LIVE!

Netherlands vs England, third ODI, AmstelveenNetherlands 244 all out; Willey 4-36Scorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports CricketPayne takes debut wicket, Edwards falling for 64De Leede and O'Dowd both fall shortly after reaching 50Cooper departs for 33 to Livingstone catch at deep squareMorgan misses game with groin injury; Buttler to captainGloucestershire left-armer Payne makes debutSam Curran also returns to the team; Topley sits outEngland win the toss and bowl first; lead series 2-0All today's cricket scorecards | Latest cricket videos