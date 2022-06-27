Beaumont, Lamb dismissed after fifty stand for England LIVE!

England vs South Africa, Test match, day two, TauntonLatest scorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports MixBeaumont (28) falls lbw to Bosch after 65-run stand with LambLamb (38) bowled by Bosch in maiden Test inningsSouth Africa 284 all out on day one after being insertedKapp (150 off 213), Cross (4-66), Bell (2-47)Kapp's maiden Test hundred rallies SA from 45-4Bell, Wong & Davidson-Richards take wickets on Test debutsFirst match in multi-format series - 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is to followAll today's cricket scorecards | Live cricket on Sky Sports