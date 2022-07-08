Gleeson, Jordan star as England restrict India in second T20 LIVE!

England vs India, second T20 international, EdgbastonScorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports CricketKarthik run out for 12 by Brook as India slip to 122-6Jordan takes two wickets in two balls - India 89-5 at that pointJordan removes Suryakumar (15), Hardik (12) in 11th overEngland debutant Gleeson removes Rohit (31), Kohli (1), Pant (26)Lancashire bowler Gleeson strikes three times in four deliveriesRohit - dropped on 1 by Roy - put on 49 with Pant for first wicketEngland need victory to keep three-match series aliveIndia won first T20 international in Southampton by 50 runsFinal game at Trent Bridge on Sunday (2.30pm start)Teams will then meet in three one-day internationals