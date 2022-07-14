Stokes falls, England in trouble at five down LIVE!

England vs India, second ODI, Lord'sChahal strikes for third time as he picks up Stokes (21) lbwScorecard | Watch on Sky Sports Cricket | Get Sky SportsShami bowls Buttler (4) again to leave England 87-4Root (11) falls lbw to Chahal - confirmed by DRSIndia leg-spinner also picks up Bairstow, bowled for 38Roy out for 23 after promising start for hostsIndia won the toss and bowl first; Kohli returns, Eng unchangedIndia 1-0 up in series after 10-wicket win in first ODIEngland bowled out for 110 in 25.2 overs at The OvalBumrah (6-19) bagged best-ever ODI fugures for India vs EnglandIndia reached target in 18.4 overs, Rohit (76no off 58)Final game of series on Sunday at Emirates Old TraffordAll today's cricket scorecards | Live cricket on Sky Sports