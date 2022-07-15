Half-century stand puts England in control against South Africa LIVE!

England vs South Africa, second women's ODI, BristolBeaumont and Lamb reach quick 50 partnership inside 9 oversEngland win toss and bat firstScorecard | Watch on Sky Sports Cricket | Get Sky SportsEngland lead 4-2 in multi-format series after win in first ODIHosts beat South Africa by five wickets in Northampton on MondayEmma Lamb (102) scored her maiden international century Katherine Brunt took 3-18 on England returnFinal ODI of three-match series on Monday; three T20s to followTest match between the two teams was drawnAll today's cricket scorecards | Live cricket on Sky Sports