De Kock falls cheaply as SA bat vs England in Stokes' final ODI LIVE!

England vs South Africa, first ODI, Durham
Malan, Van der Dussen hit fifties in half-century stand
Curran bowls De Kock (19) as South Africa bat first
Stokes' final ODI for England before he retires from the format
Potts makes England ODI debut in series opener
Curran and Rashid return; Overton, Willey, Topley sit out
Second ODI in Manchester on Friday; third at Headingley on Sunday
Three-match T20 series to follow - July 27, 28 and 31
Hussain: Stokes retirement 'massive surprise'| 'Schedule is crazy'