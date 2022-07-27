SA lose De Kock early in massive chase of 235 vs England LIVE!

England vs South Africa, first T20 international, BristolSOUTH AFRICA NEED 235 TO WIN | Scorecard | Watch on Sky Sports CricketDe Kock (2) dismissed by Topley in second over of run chaseEngland post 234-6 - Bairstow (90 off 53 - eight sixes, three fours)Bairstow dropped four times by sloppy South AfricaMoeen (52 off 18) slams 16-ball fifty, England's fastest in T20IsSA seamer Phehlukwayo (1-63) taken for 33 in 17th overNgidi (5-39), Malan (43 off 23), Buttler (22 off 7)First game in three-match T20 international seriesFurther fixtures in Cardiff (Thursday) & Southampton (Sunday)All today's cricket scorecards | Live cricket on Sky SportsThe Hundred - all you need to know ahead of 2022 edition