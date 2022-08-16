Rain stops play; England reduced to 116-6 as Foakes falls LIVE!

England vs South Africa, Ruth Strauss Foundation TestRAIN STOPS PLAY - TEA TAKEN AT LORD'SEngland 116-6 after 32 overs - Pope (61no), Nortje (3-43), Rabada (2-36)Scorecard | Watch on Sky Sports The Hundred | HighlightsPope scores eighth Test half-century, from 69 deliveriesNortje gets Bairstow (0), Stokes (20) and Foakes (6)Root (8) lbw to Jansen after Rabada removes openers Lees (5), Crawley (9) fall cheaply after SA elect to bowlEngland looking for fifth successive Test win this summerLord’s to turn #RedForRuth to support families facing death of a parentLearn more about the Ruth Strauss Foundation & how you can donate