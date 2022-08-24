England on top as South Africa stumble to 68-4 LIVE!

England vs South Africa, second Test, ManchesterScorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports The HundredSouth Africa reduced to 68-4 as Stokes gets Markram (14)Broad has Elgar (12), Petersen (21) caught at slipElgar had been reprieved on 10 by Robinson no-ballErwee (3) caught behind off Anderson in fifth overSouth Africa bat after winning toss in ManchesterRobinson takes new ball after replacing Potts for EnglandProteas won first Test at Lord's by innings and 12 runsThird and final Test at The Kia Oval (September 8-12)ECB to support Rainbow Laces during Manchester TestStokes: I hope my documentary can help peopleLatest news, highlights and reaction from The Hundred