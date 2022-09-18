England Women vs India Women: Recap updates from Hove as ODI series begins

England vs India, first ODI at HoveINDIA BEAT ENGLAND BY SEVEN WICKETSScorecard | Get Sky SportsIndia 232-3 - Mandhana (91), Kaur (74no), Yastika (50)Cross (2-43), Dean (1-45)Mandhana (91) falls just short of a sixth ODI tonDean breaks big second-wicket partnership by bowling Yastika (50)Great catch from Dean sees Verma fall for oneEngland 227-7 - Davidson-Richards (50no), Wyatt (43)Sharma (2-33), Goswami (1-20), Deol (1-25)Davidson-Richards brings up maiden ODI fifty from 60 ballsIndia won toss and opted to bowl firstAlice Capsey, 18, making debut for England - see full teamsAmy Jones' side beat India 2-1 in T20I seriesCricket on Sky Sports | Follow us on Twitter @SkyCricket