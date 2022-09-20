England beat Pakistan in the T20I series opener in Karachi with Alex Hales and Harry Brook starring

Pakistan vs England - First T20 internationalEngland beat Pakistan by six wickets I First T20I: Full scorecardHales (53) makes impressive return to international cricket, before Brook (42 not out) sees England to victorySalt (10) caught off Dhani after getting England off to strong start, Qadir dismisses Malan (20) and Duckett (21) England limit Pakistan to 158-7 despite strong opening partnership from Rizwan (68) and Babar (31)Debutant Wood picks up three wickets, Rashid claims two dismissalsKarachi hosting opening game of seven-match series as England play first match in Pakistan for 17 yearsHales' three-year exile: Where has England's white-ball dynamo been? I Five new T20 names hoping to impressWatch live now on Sky Sports