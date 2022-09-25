Pakistan vs England: Live updates from fourth T20I as visitors seek to extend advantage

Pakistan vs England - Fourth T20I - Watch live on Sky SportsPakistan beat England by three runs to level series at 2-2 | Fourth T20I ScorecardHaris runs out Topley in final over to seal dramatic win for hostsRauf took two wickets in two balls to reduce England to 162-9 in 19th over| Liam Dawson (34 from 17) reignited run-chase with five successive boundaries in 18th overEngland earlier reduced to 130-7 as Willey out in 17th over | Moeen (29) and Brook (34) earlier out in successive overs after rebuilding inningsEngland slumped to 14-3 | Salt (8), Hales (5) and Jacks (0) were out in opening two oversPakistan posted 166-4 after being put in to batRizwan top scored with 88 | Babar (36) and Shan (21) other major contributors as Topley impressed for England with two wicketsSeries resumes on Wednesday in Lahore, live on Sky Sports at 3pm