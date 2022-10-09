Warner firing as Australia chase 209 to beat England LIVE!

Australia vs England, first T20 internationalScorecard | AUSTRALIA NEED 209 TO WIN IN PERTHWarner fires 29-ball fifty, second in as many T20IsGreen (1), Marsh (36 off 26), Finch (12 off 7), Stoinis (35 off 15)England 208-6 - Hales (84 off 51 balls), Buttler (68 off 32)Hales, Buttler blast 132 for England's opening wicketButtler returns to England side after calf injuryStokes (9 off 9) plays first T20 international since 2021Ellis takes 3-20 as Australia fight back late in the inningsFurther fixtures in Canberra on Wednesday and FridayWatch the T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports from October 16