England race to victory over Pakistan in final T20 World Cup warm-up

England vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup warm-up, BrisbaneScorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports CricketENGLAND WIN BY SIX WICKETSBrook fires unbeaten 45, while Curran finishes 33no | Stokes (36) and Livingstone (28) impressMasood (39) top scores for Pakistan | Wasim (26) and Iftikhar (22) also contributeWilley (2-22) pick of England's bowlers | Stokes, Curran, Jordan and Livingstone also take wicketsScotland claim shock win over West Indies in World Cup openerEngland's opening World Cup game vs Afghanistan on SaturdayT20 World Cup on Sky Sports - full TV listings