Abrar takes seven wickets as England dismissed for 281 against Pakistan LIVE!

Pakistan vs England, second Test - live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | England bowled out for 281 in first innings Abrar (7-114) takes seven wickets on Test debut; Mahmood (3-63) cleans up the tail Duckett (63) top scores for England and puts on big second-wicket partnership with Pope (60); Wood finishes unbeaten on 36 England opt to bat after winning the toss in MultanEngland lead three-match series 1-0, won first Test by 74 runsWood returns to England side; Pakistan make three changes