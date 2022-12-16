Babar nears fifty as Pakistan build in Karachi LIVE!

Pakistan vs England, third Test - live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | Highlights | Pakistan were 117-3 at lunch after winning tossAzhar (45) caught by Foakes off Robinson on stroke of lunchMasood (30), Shafique out to Leach and Wood respectivelyEngland looking to complete historic 3-0 series sweepAhmed, 18, becomes England's youngest men's Test cricketerLeg-spinner had figures of 0-35 from five overs at lunchWATCH: Nasser Hussain presents Ahmed with his capFoakes also comes in as Jacks and Anderson make wayAzhar plays 97th and final Test match before retirementGet Sky Sports | NOW | Latest videos and highlights