Brook impressing with England five down vs New Zealand LIVE!

New Zealand vs England, first Test, Tauranga - day oneScorecard | Stokes (19 off 28) caught off KuggeleijnBrook, Stokes add 55 from 63 balls from 154-4Root (14) falls to Wagner on reverse scoopPope (42 off 65) caught off Southee at slipEngland 134-2 in first session after being insertedDuckett (84 off 68) out to Tickner as bowler snares first Test wicketCrawley (4) dismissed by Southee - dropped on 0, bowled off no-ball on 3