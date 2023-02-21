T20 World Cup: England reach record 213-5 vs Pakistan LIVE!

England vs Pakistan - watch live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | Pakistan need 214 to win final Group 2 game England become first side to score 200 at World CupSciver-Brunt, Jones share 100 partnership for EnglandEngland lose Dunkley (2), Capsey (6) Wyatt (59), Knight (0)Davies replaces rested Bell in only change for EnglandPakistan captain Mahroof misses match through injuryICC Women's T20 World Cup - latest results and fixturesGet Sky Sports | Stream the best sport with NOWLive commentary by David Ruse and Amar Mehta