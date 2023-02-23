Women's T20 World Cup: Australia set India 173 to reach final LIVE!

Australia vs India - watch live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | India need 173 to reach T20 World Cup finalAustralia post 172-4 after electing to bat in Cape TownMooney (54 off 37), Lanning (49no off 34), Gardner (31 off 18)Winners to play England or South Africa in Sunday's final (1pm)England face South Africa in second semi-final on Friday (1pm)Australia are defending champions, won in 2020 on home soilICC Women's T20 World Cup - latest results and fixturesGet Sky Sports | Stream the best sport with NOW