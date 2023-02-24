South Africa make sluggish start as England bowl first in semi-final LIVE!

England vs South Africa - watch live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | South Africa bat after winning the tossBell returns to England XI after being rested against PakistanWinners play Australia in Sunday's final at Cape Town (1pm)England have won all four matches at this year's tournamentEngland last won T20 World Cup in 2009, on home soilBeaten by Australia in 2012, 2014 and 2018 finalsSouth Africa have never reached a World Cup finalReport: Australia edge India in thrilling first semi-finalGet Sky Sports | Watch the best sport with NOW