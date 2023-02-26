Australia wobbling with fall of third wicket in T20 World Cup final LIVE!

Australia vs South Africa - watch live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | Australia drop to 103-3 as Mlaba bowls Harris (10)Gardner (29) departs after promising stand with MooneyHealy falls to Kapp for 18 in fifth overAustralia elect to bat first in T20 World Cup final in Cape TownAus looking to win sixth T20 World Cup title & third in a rowSouth Africa playing in their first World Cup finalSouth Africa beat England by six runs in the last fourAustralia edged India by five runs in the semi-finalsGet Sky Sports | Watch the best sport with NOWAll today's cricket scorecards | Latest cricket videos