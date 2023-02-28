Shanto hits maiden ODI fifty after Bangladesh batting wobbles LIVE!

Bangladesh vs England - watch live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | Shanto hits maiden ODI fifty off to anchor Bangladesh inningsShares in fifty partnership for fifth wicket with MahmudullahShakib bowled by Moeen for 8 as hosts stumble to 106-4Mushfiqur (17) holes out to deep midwicket off RashidSalt fails to claim Mushfiqur in juggling relay catch on boundaryWood bowls Tamim for 23 in his first overWoakes traps Litton lbw for 7, drops Tamim on 2Bangladesh bat first after winning the toss in series-opener in MirpurJacks makes England ODI debut; Archer and Wood both playGet Sky Sports | Watch the best sport with NOWAll today's cricket scorecards | Latest cricket videos