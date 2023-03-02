England pass 300; Roy hits 12th ODI ton, Buttler adds fifty LIVE!

Bangladesh vs England - watch live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | England pass 300 after Roy (132) hits 12th ODI tonButtler smashes 76 from 64 balls; Moeen adds quick-fire 42 from 35Malan (11) fails to follow up first ODI hundred heroicsTaskin dismisses Salt (7) cheaply after Bangladesh win the tossArcher, Woakes rested, S Curran, Mahmood come in; Bangladesh unchangedEngland looking to clinch series after winning first ODI by three wicketsGet Sky Sports | Watch the best sport with NOWAll today's cricket scorecards | Latest cricket videosLive commentary by David Currie and Amar Mehta