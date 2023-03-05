Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs as tourists denied 3-0 sweep LIVE!

Bangladesh vs England - reaction on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | Bangladesh win third and final ODI by 50 runsEngland denied 3-0 series sweep after failing to chase 247England 196 all out in 43.1 overs - Shakib (4-35) takes 300th ODI wicketVince (38) top scores for England; tourists lose 7-92 from 104-3England earlier lost three wickets for one run from 54-0 Bangladesh 246 all out - Shakib (75), Mushfiqur (70), Shanto (53)Archer (3-35), Rashid (2-21), Curran (2-51), Woakes (1-27)Teenage leg-spinner Ahmed (1-62) takes wicket on England ODI debutThree-match T20I series begins on Thursday (9am start)Get Sky Sports | Watch the best sport with NOWLive commentary by David Currie and Amar Mehta