Bangladesh beat England by six wickets in first T20I - as it happened

Bangladesh vs England - watch live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | Bangladesh beat England in first T20I by six wicketsBangladesh 158-4 -Shanto (51 off 30 balls), Shakib (34no off 24), Towhid (24 off 17)England 156-6 - Buttler (67 off 42), Salt (38 off 35), Duckett (20 off 13); Hasan (2-26), Shakib (1-26)England innings falters with late flurry of wickets - 4 for 14 in 20 deliveriesSecond T20I off three-match series in Mirpur on Sunday from 9amAll today's cricket scorecards | Latest cricket videosLive commentary by David Currie