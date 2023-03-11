Ahmed takes debut wicket but Bangladesh on top LIVE!

Bangladesh vs England - watch live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | Bangladesh chasing 118 to win T20 seriesAhmed claims debut wicket - Towhid (17) - with second ballArcher adds wicket of Talukdar (9)Curran strikes early to dismiss Litton (9)England 117ao - Mehidy (4-12); Duckett (28 off 28 balls), Salt (25 off 19)England top order subside to 57-4 inside nine oversMalan (5) opens batting and holes out to Mahmud in third overButtler (4) bowled by superb Hasan yorkerGet Sky Sports | Watch the best sport with NOWAll today's cricket scorecards | Latest cricket videosLive commentary by David Currie and Amar Mehta