The Hundred Draft: The men's and women's drafts as they happened

The Hundred Draft - men and women's draft as it happened Sophie Devine goes No 1 overall to Birmingham Phoenix; Sophia Dunkley heads to Welsh Fire; Danni Wyatt to Southern Brave; Harmanpreet Kaur to Trent RocketsSouthern Brave men select Tim David No 1 overall; Tom Abell and Shaheen Afridi to Welsh Fire; Ben Duckett to Birmingham PhoenixWelsh Fire men and women to pick first after both finishing bottom last season - men's team hold eight picks The Hundred Draft: All you need to knowThe Hundred squads so far | The Hundred fixtures for 2023Trent Rockets face Southern Brave in opening game of season on August 1 - live on Sky Sports Cricket