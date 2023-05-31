Ireland bowled out for 172 at Lord's; Broad with five LIVE!

England vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports CricketIreland 172 all out (Broad 5-51; McCollum 36, Campher 33)Scorecard | Highlights | Get Sky Sports | Watch with NOWBroad bowls Adair (14) to claim five-forLeach (3-35) bags third, bowling Campher (33)Potts (2-36) wraps up innings with second wicket of Hand (1)WATCH: Broad reduces Ireland to 19-3 at Lord'sMcCollum (36) nicks off to slip for Broad's fourthEngland's journey to Lord's disrupted by Just Stop Oil protestersWATCH: Anderson hands debutant Tongue his England capAshes series against Australia begins on Friday June 16