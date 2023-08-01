The Hundred: Reports and highlights from 2023 season of 100-ball competition

Brave Women open Hundred with win over RocketsSmriti Mandhana top-scored with 55 and teenage debutant Mary Taylor claimed three wickets as Southern Brave beat Trent Rockets by 27 runs in the first women's match of the 2023 Hundred.India star Mandhana struck six fours and two sixes to lift Brave to 157-6 from their 100 deliveries before Rockets limped to 130-7 as seam bowler Taylor, 18, recorded figures of 3-18 from 20 balls.Nat Sciver-Brunt (49 off 31) kept Rockets in the hunt, hitting five boundaries in six balls including three fours and a six off Maitlan Brown, but then chipped back to Anya Shrubsole with 55 runs needed from 21 balls, her dismissal ending Rockets' hopes.