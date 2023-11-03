Joe Root says 'no Aussies' would make England team: Have your say ahead of England vs Australia

Joe Root is feeling bullish ahead of England's weekend clash with Australia, claiming he would "have this team every day" over their rivals.Root refuses to believe a side who came in as defending champions and well fancied to defend their crown have slipped as far as the standings suggest."Man for man, I'd have this team every day over the Australians," he said."We might not have played as well as we can do but we know when we play our best stuff the best teams struggle to compete with us."I look at this team and it's more than capable of achieving way more than it has done throughout this tournament. With the quality of players we have, we should be sat right at the top of this (table). We all know that and we're all very frustrated that isn't the case."Do you agree with Root? Or would you favour the Australian outfit? Pick your combined England and Australia team and let us know who makes it in the box at the top of the page!