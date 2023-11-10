Cricket World Cup: England vs Pakistan - over-by-over text commentary and video clips from Pune

Cricket World Cup: England vs Pakistan - watch live on Sky Sports Cricket England bat first after winning the toss Scorecard | Fixtures and results | Latest tableStream Cricket World Cup with NOW Malan dropped on 0 by Afridi England (seventh) unchanged from win over NetherlandsPakistan (fifth) still have mathematical chance of semi-final placeWhat next for England's World Cup squad?Hussain: England's white-ball side facing 'end of an era'Live commentary by Ali Stafford, Megan Wellens and Pete Hall