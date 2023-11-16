 Skip to content
Live

Cricket World Cup: South Africa vs Australia - text commentary from the second semi-final in Kolkata

Over-by-over updates from the second semi-final at the men's Cricket World Cup between South Africa and Australia in Kolkata. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center
Live

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Las Vegas GP, WSL, Cricket World Cup and more