Cricket World Cup final: India vs Australia - over-by-over commentary and video clips from Ahmedabad

India vs Australia, Cricket World Cup final, Ahmedabad - watch live on Sky Sports CricketScorecard | Stream with NOW | Hindi coverage on Sky Sports MixIndia pass 100 in 16th over after being put in to bat by AustraliaRohit (47 off 31) out to superb Head catch, off MaxwellShreyas (4) snicks Cummins behind; India 81-3 in 11th over Gill (4) caught off Starc in fifth over, by Zampa at mid-on Australia looking for sixth 50-over world title, India their third Host nation India have won all 10 matches in 2023 competition Australia on eight-match winning streak after two losses to start