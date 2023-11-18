 Skip to content
Live

Cricket World Cup final: India vs Australia - over-by-over commentary and video clips from Ahmedabad

Over-by-over commentary and in-play video clips as India face Australia in the Men's Cricket World Cup final. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center
Live

Around Sky

Other Sports

Black Friday Offer

Football

How to watch Las Vegas GP, WSL, Cricket World Cup and more