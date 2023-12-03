West Indies vs England: Latest updates and commentary from ODI series opener in Antigua

West Indies vs England, first one-day internationalLatest scorecard | West Indies need 326 to win Shepherd (48) trapped lbw by Atkinson after stunning sixth-wicket stand with Hope Rutherford (6) survives LBW scare but out next ballHetmyer (32) also falls | Carse removes Carty (16) Athanaze out for 66 to end 104-run opening stand | Livingstone bowls King (35) the next over England bowled out for 325 after winning toss and battingBrook (71), Crawley (48), Salt (45) impress for EnglandStream cricket and more sport with NOW