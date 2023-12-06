 Skip to content
Live

India vs England - text commentary from first Women's T20 International in Mumbai

Over-by-over updates from the first of three Women's T20 Internationals between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center
Live

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and more