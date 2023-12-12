West Indies vs England - live text commentary from first T20 International in Barbados

West Indies vs England, first T20 international LIVE!Scorecard | West Indies need 172 to win in Barbados England bowled out for 171 after losing toss and batting firstSalt (40) and Buttler (39) fall after 77-run opening standOthers: Livingstone (27), Jacks (17), Duckett (14), Curran (13)Russell (3-19), Joseph (3-54), Shepherd (2-22) pick of bowlersStop clock trial to begin during five-match T20 series Stream cricket and more sport with NOW | Videos & highlightsAll today's scorecards | Sky Sports Cricket Podcast | @SkyCricketLive commentary by Ali Stafford and Um-E-Aymen Babar