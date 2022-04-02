World Cup Final: England bowl against Australia LIVE!

England vs Australia, Women's World Cup FinalScorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports World CupWatch for free on Sky Showcase (channel 106) & PICK (159)Free live stream in the YouTube player aboveAustralia openers Healy & Haynes share 50 standEngland bowl after winning the toss in ChristchurchEngland unchanged from semi-final win over South AfricaPerry returns for Australia after back spasmEngland are defending champions, won in 2017Australia unbeaten in this year's tournamentAustralia targeting a seventh World Cup titleVictory would earn England fifth World Cup trophy