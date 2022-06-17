England smash world-record 498-4 against Netherlands LIVE!

Netherlands vs England, first ODI, AmstelveenEngland smash world-record 498-4 in first ODIBeats 481-6 they struck against Australia in 2018Scorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports CricketButtler (162no off 70), Malan (125 off 109), Salt (122 off 93)Buttler reaches 150 from 65 deliveries, second fastest in ODIsButtler scores 47-ball ton, England's second-fastest in ODIsLivingstone (66no off 22) crunches England's fastest ODI fifty, from 17 ballsMalan second England man, after Buttler, to score 100 in all three formsRoy (1), Morgan (0) miss out in Amstelveen run-festNetherlands elect to bowl after winning the tossSecond ODI on Sunday, third and final game next WednesdayAll today's cricket scorecards | Latest cricket videosLive cricket on Sky Sports | Get Sky Sports