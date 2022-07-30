England face South Africa in T20I series decider LIVE!

England vs South Africa, third T20I, The Ageas BowlENGLAND NEED 192 TO WIN T20 INTERNATIONAL SERIES 2-1Scorecard I Watch live on Sky Sports CricketSouth Africa 191-5 - Hendricks (70 off 50), Miller (51no off 36)Willey takes 3-25 after returning to side in place of GleesonMoeen bowls Rossouw (31 off 18) with a beautyHendricks out to excellent running catch from ButtlerWATCH: Butcher drives match ball onto the field!Three-match T20I series tied at 1-1 after two gamesButtler eyeing first series win as official white-ball captainThe Hundred - all you need to know ahead of 2022 edition