How England beat Afghanistan in T20 World Cup opener

England vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup, Perth
ENGLAND BEAT AFGHANISTAN BY FIVE WICKETS
England reach target of 113 in 18.1 overs at Optus Stadium
Livingstone (29no off 21 balls) top-scores for England
Afghanistan skittled for 112 in 19.4 overs - Curran with 5-10
Curran becomes first England man to take T20I five-for
Afghanistan lose last five wickets for just three runs
Livingstone with stunning catch as England field brilliantly
Stokes (2-19), Wood (2-23), Woakes (1-24) impress with ball