Rain stops play after 269 run opening partnership for Australia against England LIVE!

Australia vs England, third ODI, MelbourneScorecard | Game reduced to 48 overs a side after rainHead (152 off 130), Warner (106 off 102) share 269-run standStone has Warner caught and then bowls Head in 39th overHead and Warner put on record ODI partnership at MCGHead scores 91-ball hundred, dropped on four by DawsonWarner reaches 19th ODI hundred from 96 deliveriesEngland opt to bowl; Moeen replaces Salt as concussion subAustralia hold unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match seriesLive reporting by David Ruse