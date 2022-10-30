Australia make good start against Ireland despite losing two wickets: T20 World Cup LIVE!

Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup, BrisbaneScorecardIreland win toss and bowl firstWarner (3) falls in third over | Australia 38-1 after powerplayMarsh out for 28 | Maxwell (13) out shortly after drinksWatch live on Sky Sports CricketGroup 1 table | Group 2 table | Live cricket on Sky SportsAustralia and Ireland have three points from three gamesOne win, one defeat and one washout for both sidesIreland third in group, above Australia on net run-rateEngland second, above Ireland and Australia on run-rateNew Zealand top on five points, face England on Tuesday