England Women vs India Women: Live updates from Hove as ODI series begins

England vs India, first ODI at HoveScorecard | Watch on Sky Sports Cricket | Get Sky SportsDavidson-Richards brings up maiden ODI fifty from 60 ballsEcclestone (31) lbw to Sharma after 50 partnership with Davidson-RichardsWyatt falls for 43 to leave England six downEngland in trouble as Gayakwad bowls Jones (3)Dunkley falls to Deol for 29Brilliant catch from Kaur ends Capsey (19) debutBeaumont out lbw for 7 as England lose openers earlyLamb edges to keeper off Meghna, out for 12India win toss and bowl firstAlice Capsey, 18, making debut for England - see full teamsAmy Jones' side beat India 2-1 in T20I seriesCricket on Sky Sports | Follow us on Twitter @SkyCricket